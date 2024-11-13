“International reach that has to be recognised”: Andrew Caillard wins international award

Andrew Caillard MW

The IWSC has named Australian author Andrew Caillard MW as the winner of its 2025 Wine Communicator Trophy.

Caillard was selected from a pool of close to 20 entrants from around the world, by a judging panel which included previous winners Anne Krebiehl MW and Sarah Heller MW, IWSC judge and wine journalist David Kermode, editorial director of Club Oenologique Laura Richards, and Monica Scappini from Vinitaly, which sponsors this award.

“Andrew is such a major figure in wine communication, especially with his seminal book, The Australian Ark, which is such a tour de force,” said the judges. “He’s a specialist on the specific subject of Australian wine, but with such a huge international reach that has to be recognised.”

The IWSC noted that this statement encapsulates Andrew’s “unique ability to bridge local expertise with global wine narratives”, showcasing the richness of Australian wine culture.

Andrew Caillard MW is known in the world of wine for his impact on Australian wine communication and education, having dedicated his career to elevating Australian wine on both national and international stages. He co-founded Langton’s Fine Wine Auctions in 1989, where he pioneered the Langton’s Classification of Australian wine, shaping the collectible wine market. Over his career, Andrew has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Madame Lily Bollinger Medal for excellence in wine tasting and the title of Australian Wine Communicator of the Year in 2011. His recent magnum opus, “The Australian Ark,” is a comprehensive three-volume history of Australian wine, which has garnered critical acclaim and solidified his reputation as a leading voice in wine scholarship.

Caillard’s experience spans publishing, broadcasting, and education, making him a multifaceted communicator in the wine industry. His work as an author and consultant reflects a commitment to demystifying wine for both enthusiasts and trade professionals. Beyond his consultancy, Caillard has contributed to numerous publications and collaborated on educational initiatives.

“As the winner of this esteemed award, Andrew Caillard MW exemplifies the spirit of innovative and impactful wine communication,” said the IWSC. “His achievements highlight a career dedicated to sharing the story of Australian wine with passion and integrity.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!