TWE joins Sustainable Wine Roundtable as founding member

Treasury Wine Estates is among a roster of 40 key actors in the wine industry around the world to join forces to accelerate action as sustainability challenges mount.

The newly formed Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) is a unique coalition of leading wine brands, small producers, distributors, retailers, environmental organisations, and others – all joined in their determination to make the wine sector a leader in sustainability.

From drought to flooding, rising temperatures, increased wildfires and social pressures around workers’ rights and diversity, the wine industry, like any other, has significant issues to tackle to ensure resilience, keep up with customer demands, and contribute to the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Building on the many local sustainability standards for wine, the SWR will develop a global reference standard clarifying the wine community’s consensus on exactly what sustainability means and how it is implemented and measured.

This will provide clear and credible guidance on how to get vineyards and wineries on the sustainability pathway and help retailers and consumers sort out the various eco-labels and claims.

The SWR is convening working groups to develop best practice and tools on substantive sustainability issues, raise awareness, connect industry actors, and advocate for the wine community globally as a force for good in the world.

Treasury Wine Estates chief corporate services officer Kirsten Gray said the company is proud to be recognised as a founding member of the SWR.

“We recognise the impact of climate change which is why we’re taking action now ahead of reaching net zero carbon emissions for our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030,” Gray said.

“As a global wine leader, we want to share our insights so that together the industry can set the benchmark for sustainable practices.

“We expect to actively contribute to the Sustainable Wine Roundtable and help build a global wine sustainability standard to cultivate a better future.”

Richard Bampfield MW, the roundtable’s initial chair, said, “There are many innovative programs and projects to make vineyards and wineries more environmentally friendly and socially just”.

“Our aim is to bring them together, generating the clarity, cohesion and collaboration necessary for the wine sector to establish itself as a leader on the world sustainability stage.

“We invite everyone in the wine community to join us,” Bampfield added, noting that the SWR will be open to general membership in 2022.

The SWR founding members include: Ahold Delhaize, Alko, Alliance Wine, Amfori, Amorim Cork, BLB Vignobles, British Glass, BSI, Catena Institute of Wine, Château Léoube, CIVB, Cloudy Bay, Concha y Toro, Diversity in Food and Beverage, Domaine Bousquet, Dr. Loosen, Enotria&Coe, Equalitas, Famille Perrin, Fish Friendly Farming, Food Alliance, Grupo Avinea, Hochschule Geisenheim University, International Wineries for Climate Action, JancisRobinson.com, Journey’s End Vineyards, Lidl GB, Napa Green, New York Wine & Grape Foundation, North South Wines, Preferred by Nature, Ramón Bilbao, Schenk Group, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Sustainable Agriculture Network, Sustainable Winegrowing Australia, Sustainable Winegrowing British Columbia, Systembolaget, The Co-op UK, The Fairtrade Foundation, The Porto Protocol, The Wine Society, Treasury Wine Estates, Vingruppen, Vintage Wine Estates, Waitrose & Partners, Whole Foods Market, Wines of South Africa, WWF South Africa.

The SWR is a unique coalition – the only global, independent, nonprofit, multistakeholder roundtable built to include everyone in the sector, from producers to consumers.

The SWR supports the wine community in creating a world where high quality wine is produced, traded, and consumed in ways that conserve and regenerate ecosystems, protect human rights, foster equality and inclusion, and generate prosperity, pride and passion for excellence.

