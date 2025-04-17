Yalumba dedicates latest signature wine to former staff member

Paul Midolo, former executive director of sales Australia and New Zealand. Image courtesy Yalumba

Yalumba will release the 51st vintage of its The Signature wine in May this year, dedicated to former executive director of sales Australia and New Zealand, Paul Midolo.

The label of each release of this Barossa Cabernet and Shiraz bears the signature and story of an individual who has made a significant contribution to the culture and traditions of Yalumba.

Fifth-generation proprietor Robert Hill-Smith announced the dedication during his speech at the family winemaker’s annual Christmas party on the Signature lawns of Yalumba.

“This year, the decision was easy. We are going to honour Paul Midolo,” said Hill-Smith.

“Paul started 29 years ago with us in Queensland as an area manager, and within six months, he was invited to become a sales manager.”

Fittingly, the announcement coincided with Paul’s retirement from his role as executive director of sales Australia and New Zealand in December 2024.

“Paul has held a variety of key roles in Australian distribution, building a distinguished career that will be fully documented in time,” said Hill-Smith.

“His impact has been immense, and his departure sees a significant amount of humour and wisdom leave our company. He will be deeply missed.”

Midolo joined the company in October 1995 and held sales leadership positions in Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria over his tenure.

“Paul’s ability to build strong relationships across the business with our sales teams, our principal partners, and customers is a testament to him as a person,” said Hill-Smith.

Midolo was humbled by the announcement and acknowledged all the people he has met and interacted with throughout his career.

“It has been a great, fun journey,” said Midolo. “The biggest thing I will miss is the people, the interaction, the support. They have made my journey enjoyable. We have a brighter future from the interactions we have had.”

Describing the 2022 vintage, Yalumba senior red winemaker Kevin Glastonbury noted, “The 2022 vintage presented cool and mild conditions, allowing the grapes to achieve their full potential, producing a wine of precision and generosity.”

“It is very much in keeping with The Signature style that wine connoisseurs have come to know and expect,” said Glastonbury.

