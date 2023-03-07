ADVERTISEMENT

International Women’s Day wine industry roundtable

Viki Wade, Helen McCarthy and Ella Hoban. Image courtesy Accolade Wines

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we spoke with women in different roles within the wine industry to see how far the industry has come in terms of gender inclusion and diversity, and how far it still has to go.

Helen McCarthy is the Director Global & ANZ Premium Winemaking. She was awarded The Gourmet Traveller Kemeny’s Medal for Young Winemaker of the Year in 2008 and is an experienced wine show judge and has participated in the Wine Industry Future Leaders program, as well as being a graduate of the esteemed Len Evans Tutorial.

Ella Hoban is the sparkling winemaker at House of Arras & Croser in Tasmania and has experience at wineries such as Hardys Tintara in McLaren Vale. Growing up in a family of wine lovers and publicans, becoming a winemaker seemed only natural for Ella, who said to the Grapegrower & Winemaker in 2021 that the pivotal moment of her decision to work with wine was an image of being able to kick back and share a glass of wine with the people around her.

Viki Wade is the Hardys and Jam Shed Brand Ambassador and has been a group winemaker at the Berri winery for over 27 years. In July 2019 she was promoted to Group Commercial Winemaker, and now oversees the commercial wines across the Accolade Wines portfolio.

How do you think the wine industry could better embrace equity and/or how is the industry already doing so?

Helen : As a whole, the wine industry over recent years is making positive moves to embrace equity and there is a greater appreciation for the areas within the industry that we still need improvement. We are slowly seeing the acceptance of women in all roles within the wine industry – from the vineyard and cellar door to management and sales positions. I personally have seen more and more advocates within the wider industry when it comes to supporting diversity and equality, ensuring these issues are kept front of mind.

Viki : Over the years, the wine industry has seen more and more women take on roles in winemaking and other leadership positions, however, there is definitely more that can be done to further diversify and embrace equity for all genders. For example, it’s important that work/life balance is encouraged for everyone and that traditional stereotypes are broken down. Ensuring the workplace is supportive and encourages mentorship, is key to fostering a healthy and equitable culture.

Ella : Though the wine industry has come a long way and there is definitely more female representation in leadership and managerial roles, there are also areas that could see further improvements to better embrace equity. For example, equal parental leave and equal pay are a couple of things that come to mind, and are essential in reaching equity in the workplace. As I mentioned earlier, while there is a growing representation of women in the wine industry, a broader diversity and continued growth in representation is something I would love to see over the coming years to further embrace equity within the wine industry.

Why is it important for women to be a vocal and visible part of the wine industry moving forward?

Helen : I do think it’s important for women to be a vocal and visible part of the wine industry as it paves the way for future generations of women. The visibility of my role and my career journey sets an example for other upcoming female wine professionals to strive for their dreams. Personally, I hope to inspire and teach my daughter that she too can accomplish big goals when she sets her heart on it.

Ella : The wine industry is continuing to evolve as more and more females take on leadership, managerial, and other roles within the wine industry. Women in leadership roles in the industry set an important example for those earlier in their careers. I am passionate about supporting young female winemakers and recent graduates in the early stages of their career in the industry and believe that strong role models play an important part in how we can increase female representation.

Viki : I believe that the wine industry will continue to progress and am proud to see more and more women taking on winemaking roles and other leadership positions in the industry and sharing their stories with other women as they progress in their careers. It’s important to embrace gender equity in the industry and create an environment that is supportive and celebratory of new opportunities to work in the best and most diverse teams possible.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!