ADVERTISEMENT

[yellow tail] producer joins Sustainable Wine Roundtable

Image courtesy Casella Family Brands.

Casella Family Brands, the producer of [yellow tail] and the largest Australian family-owned wine company, have joined global collaborative platform Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) to work on advancing sustainability in the wine industry.

As a member of the SWR, Casella Family Brands will support in driving global sustainability standards in the wine industry through collaboration, accountability and information-sharing between members.

With over ninety members, the SWR acts as an independent collaborative platform to advance sustainability across the wine industry from production through to retail. The SWR aims to create a global sustainability reference standard and develop tools that improve vineyard chemistry, labour standards, packaging, bottle weight and low carbon logistics.

“Casella Family Brands is thrilled to join the Sustainable Wine Roundtable and further our activities to address sustainability issues in the wine industry,” said Libby Nutt, global marketing and export sales manager of Casella Family Brands.

“We are proud to be working with members who share a similar vision in preserving the natural environment, respecting human rights and generating a passion to better the industry.”

As the producer of [yellow tail], the ‘world’s most powerful wine brand’, Casella Family Brands is strengthening its collaboration with stakeholders across the wine value chain to further define and guide what sustainability success looks like for the industry.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!