Treasury Wine Estates appoints chief legal officer

Jane Froyd. Image courtesy TWE

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has announced the appointment of Jane Froyd as chief legal officer (CLO), effective 1 April 2025. This appointment follows a thorough and rigorous selection process and represents a significant internal promotion within TWE. Currently in the role of senior vice president and general counsel for the Treasury Americas division, Froyd has been with the company for six years, and TWE said she brings a wealth of legal expertise, strategic leadership, and a “deep understanding” of TWE’s operations globally.

TWE CEO, Tim Ford, said he was delighted to announce an appointment from within the organisation.

“Jane’s appointment as our new chief legal officer is a testament to her outstanding leadership and contributions to TWE over the years. Her track record in overseeing major transactions, leading legal strategy, and working with teams globally makes her the perfect fit for this critical role,” said Ford.

The company said Froyd has already made important contributions to the business globally, noting her involvement leading the DAOU and Frank Family acquisitions, negotiating complex commercial contracts, and ensuring compliance with US regulatory requirements, including maintaining more than 500 licenses.

Her experience prior to joining TWE includes serving as general counsel for Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest US restaurant franchisee, and working as a partner at Jones Day, where she represented clients in high-profile intellectual property and commercial litigation matters.

“Throughout my time at TWE, I’ve been inspired by the talent and dedication of our people, and I’m excited about the opportunity to continue collaborating with my colleagues around the world to drive TWE’s ongoing success,” Froyd said.

In her new role, Froyd will continue to be based at TWE’s Treasury America’s office in California.

