Endeavour Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Incoming Endeavour Group CFO Kate Beattie. Photo Abril Felman

Endeavour Group Limited has announced Kate Beattie will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 26 June 2023 as current CFO, Shane Gannon steps back from executive roles.

Beattie has held finance leadership roles within Woolworths and Endeavour Group for the past five years, commencing as Finance Director for the Retail Drinks division of Woolworths, prior to becoming Interim CFO of Endeavour Group leading preparations for the demerger, and Deputy CFO following demerger.

While with the Group she has also led the BWS retail business as interim managing director.

Prior to joining Endeavour Group, Beattie spent 20 years in roles across retail, technology, banking and professional services in blue-chip ASX listed and international companies such as Commonwealth Bank, Macquarie Bank and Oracle.

She has worked across all stages of the company life cycle including start-up, rapid growth, restructure, merger and demerger.

Gannon will finish at Endeavour Group in June, concluding a decorated career across multiple industries and public companies, including Mirvac Property Group, LendLease, Goodman Fielder and CSR.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to both Kate and Shane and their executive leadership in establishing Endeavour Group as a standalone company,” Endeavour Group CEO and managing director Steve Donohue said.

“I would like to pay special tribute to Shane Gannon for the enormous contribution he has made to the company, bringing his wealth of experience during such a formative period, embedding best-in-class strategy, governance and fostering an exceptional culture.”

Beattie and Gannon will continue to work together as Deputy CFO and CFO respectively over the coming months, ensuring a smooth transition.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of CFO of Endeavour Group, a company that has proven its resilience and potential for growth since its demerger,” Beattie said.

“I would like to thank Shane for his leadership and wise counsel over the last two years, and I look forward to this new challenge.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent the past two years at Endeavour Group: a company that has weathered the pandemic well and has a bright future ahead due to the exceptional calibre of its 30,000 people working across its extensive portfolio of stores, hotels, wineries and specialty businesses. I look forward to watching Endeavour go from strength-to-strength in the months and years ahead,” Gannon said:

