ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Bertie Hennecke appointed as chief environmental biosecurity officer

Dr Bertie Hennecke, Image DAFF

Dr Bertie Hennecke has been appointed as the new chief environmental biosecurity officer for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Deputy Secretary of Biosecurity and Compliance, Chris Locke, welcomed Dr Hennecke’s appointment and said he brings many years of knowledge and experience to the role.

“Dr Hennecke’s background is in natural resource management, invasive species, and agricultural sciences, with almost 30 years of experience in the public service and academia in Australia,” Dr Locke said.

“He also holds a PhD in botany and a master’s degree in international agriculture.

“Dr Hennecke has held senior leadership roles in the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) and several of the department’s plant biosecurity areas.

“The role of the Chief Environmental Biosecurity Officer is to liaise between government and the community to raise awareness and build Australia’s capacity to manage biosecurity risks.

“Dr Hennecke’s expertise and skills will ensure he excels in this national leadership role.

“I congratulate Dr Hennecke on his appointment and wish him the best of luck in this position.

“We also thank outgoing chief environmental biosecurity officer Dr Robyn Cleland for her significant contributions to environmental biosecurity during her time in the role and wish her all the very best in her retirement.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!