The rosé renaissance and the wines set to trend for 2021

Image: Andrew Shedden, head of fine wine, Endeavour Drinks Group

By Samuel Squire

Rosé remains a top tipple for many going into 2021, becoming the fastest-growing wine category in the last five years.

The trend has also sparked more consumer demand for pink sparkling wines, according to Endeavour Drinks Group head of fine wine Andrew Shedden.

“Customers realise that there are so many different styles of rosé, and they’re enjoying exploring them all! In particular we are seeing many customers enjoying rosé made with Pinot Noir grapes in a dry, French rosé style,” said Shedden.

Shedden says consumers are now moving to drinking wines beyond Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz.

“Customers are getting increasingly curious and trying emerging varieties with Fiano taking the lead in the biggest ‘new’ white vine variety while Grenache and Tempranillo are becoming new favourites for red wine lovers,” he explained.

“From an imported perspective, we’re really starting to see the demand for wines from emerging regions, particularly Italian wines from Pecorini – yes, like the cheese.

“It’s a region in Italy and this minerally white wine goes really well with the namesake cheese – Barbera, Cavi and Etna Rosso.”

Shedden continued that, across all categories, the demand for non-alcoholic and lower alcohol products has boomed during 2020 and is set to continue in 2021.

“We’ve never had such a wide range of non-alcoholic and lower alcohol drinks. You can find anything from craft beer, Rosé and bubbles to craft gin and bourbon without any alcohol in it – and the quality is so high, you’ll barely be able to tell the difference,” said Shedden.

