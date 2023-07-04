ADVERTISEMENT

De Bortoli’s Rosé Rosé puts Australian rosé on the map

Image courtesy De Bortoli Wines

De Bortoli’s 2022 Rosé Rosé has placed in the top 10 at the Global Rosé Masters competition this year, becoming the only rosé from Australia to earn a spot in 2023. Hosted by The Drinks Business, the Global Rosé Masters is the UK’s largest annual rosé specific blind tasting competition. Contending with wines from all over Europe, the De Bortoli Rosé Rosé received the title of Rosé Master for its expression.

“We are thrilled with this outstanding win for Rosé Rosé, which acknowledges the pioneering of the rosé revolution in Australia and sharing our version of a pale, dry rosé with the world,” said Leanne De Bortoli, who manages the family’s Yarra Valley Estate in Victoria with winemaker husband Steve Webber.

Several of De Bortoli’s ‘pink’ wines took home medals at the global competition, winning gold in the Oaked Dry Rosé and Sweet Sparkling Rosé categories. De Bortoli Wines was also awarded the Winery Innovator of the Year trophy for the unique packaging on their Rosé Rosé.

De Bortoli Wines’ hope these accolades increase their international notability and help to put Australia on the map for rosé production, with visions of driving Australia’s pale dry rosé revolution.

