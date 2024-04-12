Quality and affordability come first as under $30 wines win out

The Best of Wine judges

Australian wine retailer Vintage Cellars has released the winning line-up from its annual Best of Wine Awards 2024, where quality and affordability have reigned supreme. 60% of the winning selections from the blind-tasting priced at $30 or less.

Winners were selected by a group of judges from a shortlist of 210 wines across 15 distinct categories, including Best of Sparkling under $30, Best of Lighter Red over $30 and Best of International White, with 15 winners in total.

Margaret River claimed the most winners with three wines taking the top spot, followed by Clare Valley and France’s Burgundy in the award’s fifteenth year.

This year’s winners included:

Best of Sparkling Under $30 – Brown Brothers Brut Reserve NV $29

Best of Sparkling $30 & over – Arras Brut Elite Sparkling NV $49

Best of Champagne – Champagne Charles Mignon Reserve Brut NV $48

Best of Rosé – Triennes Rosé $23

Best of Lighter White Under $25 – Jim Barry ‘Barry & Sons’ Riesling $20

Best of Bolder White Under $25 – Petaluma White Label Chardonnay $24

Best of Lighter White $25 & over – Expressions by Tom Barry Riesling $25

Best of Bolder White $25 & over – Xanadu Chardonnay $37

Best of International White – Bernard Michaut Petit Chablis $42

Best of International Lighter Red – P. Ferraud & Fils Beaujolais Villages $15

Best of International Bolder Red – Bodega Alamos Malbec $23

Best of Lighter Red Under $30 – Rapaura Springs Reserve Pinot Noir $22

Best of Bolder Red Under $30 – Ring Bolt Cabernet Sauvignon $25

Best of Lighter Red $30 & over – Nanny Goat Pinot Noir $40

Best of Bolder Red $30 & over – Forester Estate Premium Cabernet Sauvignon $30

Red wine is the most popular category with Vintage Cellars customers, and the Best of Wine Awards tasted a red for any preference, including lighter options such as the Nanny Goat Pinot Noir or the Rapaura Springs Reserve Pinot Noir, or bolder reds such as the Ring Bolt Cabernet Sauvignon, the Bodega Alamos Malbec or the Forester Estate Premium Cabernet Sauvignon.

White wine and rosé are continuing to grow in popularity across Vintage Cellars, and the selection of award winners includes the Jim Barry ‘Barry & Sons’ Riesling, or the Triennes Rosé.

Head of Vintage Cellars Carmen Fellows said the Best of Awards showcases the curated range to its customers and allows them to discover something new and different.

“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the Vintage Cellars Best of Wine Awards 2024, which spotlights the perfect blend of quality and affordability, and shows our commitment to delivering exceptional options that don’t compromise on taste or value,” said Fellows.

“We are lucky to work with incredible suppliers and expert winemakers who are passionate about crafting exceptional wines. Whether customers are rediscovering old favourites or venturing into new territory, our award-winning wines guarantee an unforgettable experience,” she said.

Rapaura Springs general manager brands Brendon Neylon said the recognition for their Reserve Pinot Noir — which won the Best of Lighter Red Award — highlighted his family’s ongoing commitment to crafting wines that consistently deliver both quality and value.

“Our family-owned business has been a supplier to Vintage Cellars for more than 12 years, and we are incredibly proud to be receive an award for our Reserve Pinot Noir — produced from vineyards set among the rugged landscape of New Zealand’s Southern Alps,” he said.

A complete list of Vintage Cellars Best of Wine Award winners can be found below:

Category wine price

Best of Sparkling Under $30 Brown Brothers Brut Reserve NV $29

Best of Sparkling $30 & over Arras Brut Elite Sparkling NV $49

Best of Champagne Champagne Charles Mignon Reserve Brut NV $48

Best of Rosé Triennes Rosé $23

Best of Lighter White Under $25 Jim Barry ‘Barry & Sons’ Riesling $20

Best of Bolder White Under $25 Petaluma White Label Chardonnay $24

Best of Lighter White $25 & over Expressions by Tom Barry Riesling $25

Best of Bolder White $25 & over Xanadu Chardonnay $37

Best of International White Bernard Michaut Petit Chablis $42

Best of International Lighter Red P. Ferraud & Fils Beaujolais Villages $15

Best of International Bolder Red Bodega Alamos Malbec $23

Best of Lighter Red Under $30 Rapaura Springs Reserve Pinot Noir $22

Best of Bolder Red Under $30 Ring Bolt Cabernet Sauvignon $25

Best of Lighter Red $30 & over Nanny Goat Pinot Noir $40

Best of Bolder Red $30 & over Forester Estate Premium Cabernet Sauvignon $30

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!