Tasting of white wine blends — entries close next Friday

Australian-made field-blend white wines made from a minimum of three different varieties are the focus of a forthcoming tasting by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Entries to the tasting close next Friday (30 June) and is also open to blends of three or more white varieties not sourced from the same vineyard, as well as wines made from non-traditional blends of two varieties.

Producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 14 July 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Spring 2023 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

