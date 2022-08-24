ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Pinot Noir Challenge entries close 26 August

Australian Pinot Noir Challenge Chair of Judges Matt Harrop. Image courtesy Australian Pinot Noir Challenge

Australia’s Pinot Noir producers now have until end-of-day Friday, 26 August, to enter the Australian Pinot Noir Challenge.

Many will have a new classification for entry in 2022 with an expanded number of classes to recognise the growing number quality Pinot Noir wines being grown and made in more regions of Australia.

Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales now have additional geographical class categories to submit their wine for judging, which will be led by Chair of Judges, Matt Harrop on 19 and 20 September 2022.

The number of Victorian classes has also expanded to align with registered geographical indications per Pinot producing region, and any entry outside of these classes can now also enter in a separate generic class.

Harrop and his team will only be informed of the vintage but will otherwise judge all classes blind to gain the best assessment of regional characteristics and quality.

“There is such a great diversity in Pinot Noir across Australia,” he said.

“We believe the best way to assess the wines is to judge like with like. Wines from the same place are judged together.

“There is an enormous amount of excitement and energy around Pinot Noir at the moment; not only in Australia but across the globe.

“The best wines in Australia are grown not made, and Pinot Noir requires sensitive and thoughtful farming to be at its best, which we will discover through the course of the challenge.”

Harrop said lovers of fine wine can be confident any award winners from the Australian Pinot Noir Challenge will be wines of exceptional quality, and a faithful expression of where they are grown, and the expertise of the grower.

Entries are open now until 26 August 2022 and producers can access the full schedule of the Australian Pinot Noir Challenge online at: The Australian Pinot Noir Challenge.

