Non-traditional blends and multi-variety white wines wanted!

Australian-made white wines made from non-traditional blends or a minimum of three different varieties will be the focus of a forthcoming tasting by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Entries to the tasting are open to, but are not limited to, traditional ‘field-blend’ wines where all the grapes are sourced from the same vineyard and co-fermented.

Australian producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Submissions close on Friday 30 June 2023.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 14 July 2023.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Spring 2023 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

