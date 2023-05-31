ADVERTISEMENT

Statement from the Australian wine sector CEO and Managing Director summit

Image courtesy of Treasury Wine Estates.

Earlier this month, we the CEOs and Managing Directors of some of Australia’s largest wine companies came together to focus on how we can collectively address the challenges faced by our sector.

Building on a number of calls together over the past year and hosted by Wine Australia, this is the first time we have come together in person.

With years of accumulating challenges including inflationary pressures, significant tariffs, shipping delays, an imbalance in supply and demand and COVID-19, we are concerned by the current state of the sector and know that we have a collective responsibility to lead the changes required. Equally, we are very optimistic about the opportunities available to our diverse and talented sector.

We had transparent and candid conversations around four themes:

Future proofing our supply base Enhancing the quality, value and image of our wines Meeting the requirements of our markets for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards Meeting the needs of our consumers through product innovation.

As the first meeting of its kind, there is still much work to be done. However, as a first step we have committed focus, effort and resources to supporting the following initiatives:

Adopting a sector-wide approach to our ESG standards and highlighting the role Australian vineyards and landscapes can play in emissions management Taking a united, collective approach to building brand Australia with respect to wine and creating a mid-strength category, aligned to market and consumer trends Building a shared data platform that will improve transparency and aid timely decision making for stakeholders across the sector.

We all agreed that, as an initial step, each of the three initiatives will have a small group of custodians from among the summit attendees to ensure the right focus, effort and resourcing is applied to bring the action to life.

Most importantly, we are all aligned on the importance of taking shared responsibility for driving the health of our sector, so we will continue to come together to ensure these conversations turn into tangible actions.

Signed by:

Andrew Calabria, Calabria Family Wines Bob Berton, Berton Vineyards Dean Carroll, Brown Family Wine Group John Casella, Casella Family Brands Darren De Bortoli, De Bortoli Andrew Forbes, Zilzie Wines Tim Ford, Treasury Wine Estates Bryan Fry, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Craig Garvin, Australian Vintage Limited Karl Martin, Hill-Smith Family Estates Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Brigid Nolan, The Wine Group Ed Peter, Duxton Vineyards Martin Cole, Wine Australia Lee McLean, Australian Grape & Wine John Hart, Australian Grape & Wine

