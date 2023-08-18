ADVERTISEMENT

Taylors Wines managing director to chair Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association

Third generation managing director Mitchell Taylor in the vineyard at Taylors Wines. Image courtesy Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association.

Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association (CVWGA), the regional association for the Clare Valley wine industry, have appointed Taylors Wines’ managing director and winemaker Mitchell Taylor as its new chairman.

Taylor is the first chair appointee who is a member of the association since the amalgamation of the Clare Valley Winemakers Incorporated and Clare Region Winegrape Growers Association in 2018. This milestone signifies the board’s priority for a local leader with strong ties to the national wine industry, which will provide confidence to members during a challenging era for the Australian wine industry.

As managing director of the region’s largest family-owned winery and a strong exporter of wines to multiple markets, Taylor will continue to help promote Clare Valley wine and the region nationally and internationally.

“I’m honoured to be taking on the role of chairman for the Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association, and I thank the board for their trust in me during what is a noticeably difficult time for both the region and the greater wine industry,” said Taylor.

“We’ve just come off our lowest vintage crush in over two decades, and global trade and financial pressures continue to stress the industry’s supply chain. But Clare has a long and celebrated history of resilience and innovation on its side to carry us through. I am eager to collaborate with my regional colleagues to promote the Clare Valley as one of Australia’s premier wine regions in the world – for both our wine and world-class experiences.

“I thank outgoing chairman Martin Ferguson AM for his service to our region, which during his time has seen tourism figures exceed long-term projections, and his strategies will continue to guide the region forward.”

Taylor’s role as Chairman is effective from 1st September. He will work alongside the CVWGA Board, which includes Ali Paulett (Paulett Wines), Grant Carr (Braeside Vineyards), Penny Lion (Bourke & Travers), Hilary Mitchell (Mitchell Wines), Annette Hovey (Independent Board Member), Matt Schultz (Taylors Wines), and Olivia Hoffmann Barry (Jim Barry Wines).

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!