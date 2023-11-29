ADVERTISEMENT

Accolade names new managing director of Europe

Derek Nicol. Image courtesy Accolade Wines

Accolade Wines has appointed Derek Nicol to the position of managing director, Europe, following the resignation of Caroline Thompson-Hill.

Nicol has experience in commercial, supply chain and finance functions across the wine and spirits sectors internationally. Before joining Accolade in 2020, he served as regional operating officer for EMEA and supply chain director, EMEA and Asia, for Treasury Wine Estates.

As part of the change, Joe Russo will succeed Nicol as chief supply chain officer. Russo is currently general manager of supply chain and operations for Australia and New Zealand and has been with Accolade Wines for the last 4 years.

Russo brings experience in a variety of supply chain management, working in senior supply chain roles with Diageo, Mondelez and Lion and prior to Accolade.

The changes will take effect on 1 February 2024 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Thompson-Hill leaves Accolade after four years in the role, to pursue an opportunity in the UK retail sector. Throughout her tenure, Accolade has delivered consistent above-market growth, with Hardys retaining its position as UK’s number one wine brand.

“These appointments showcase the depth of talent we have within Accolade, with both Derek and Joe bringing valuable cross-functional skill-sets in the industry to their new roles,” said Robert Foye, chief executive officer, Accolade Wines.

“In recent years, Accolade has cemented its leadership of the UK market and is making significant progress in the rest of Europe. We have also built our status as one of the industry’s leading suppliers, working closely and collaboratively with customers to innovate and lead the category. We will continue this trajectory under the leadership of Derek and the existing Leadership Team.

“Whilst we are sorry to see Caroline go, we wish her all the best for the future as she starts this new chapter in her career.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!