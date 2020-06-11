Squealing Pig announces launch of Pinot Noir Gin

In the lead up to World Gin Day this Saturday, Squealing Pig is releasing its own wine-hybrid Pinot Noir Gin.

Infused with 12 botanicals, Squealing Pig Pinot Noir Gin features berry fruit flavours and includes a dash of Squealing Pig’s ever-popular Pinot Noir.

The new gin, which adds to a growing roster of wine-infused spirits, is available exclusively in Australia and will be officially unveiled on Saturday June 13 at the 2020 Fever Tree Gin and Tonic Festival, before being made available to consumers from July.

Treasury Wine Estates ANZ marketing & category director, Ben Culligan said that the Squealing Pig Pinot Noir Gin is another exciting initiative from a brand that enjoys doing things differently. “Squealing Pig is renowned for its approach to demystifying the wine category and crafting products that appeal to long-time loyalists and new consumers alike,” he said. “Having experienced double-digit growth since launching in 2010 Squealing Pig continues to help drive extensive growth within the wine category and we’re proud to expand our current offering.” Culligan continues, “With the gin boom showing no signs of slowing down, the release of a Squealing Pig Pinot Noir Gin follows the successful 2019 debut of our Rosé Gin and is another exciting opportunity to attract gin lovers to the world of wine and vice versa”. The quirky brand has teamed up with internationally recognised drinks figurehead, Jason Crawley, a 30-year industry veteran who received the 2018 Australian Bar Awards’ prestigious Outstanding Contribution Award. Crawley will showcase the new release gin at The Fever Tree Gin and Tonic Festival 2020, broadcasting virtually from Sydney on World Gin Day, Saturday 13th June.

“I’m a big fan of the Squealing Pig Rosé Gin, so when I heard a Pinot Noir Gin was coming, I couldn’t wait to try it and it certainly doesn’t disappoint,” Crawley said, “Ruby red and bursting with flavour, this is a striking gin that I look forward to creating and celebrating with on World Gin Day”.

When it comes to the serving suggestion, Crawley recommends enjoying the Squealing Pig Pinot Noir Gin over ice with tonic and garnishing with a slice of orange and a sprig of fresh mint.

“As a gin that certainly holds its own, I’d also suggest enjoying it neat on the rocks or equally, it works brilliantly within a gin cocktail.”

The 12 botanicals include juniper berries, citrus peel, lavender blossoms, coriander seeds, angelica root and seeds, rosemary, cardamom, fennel, peppermint, laurel leaf, cloves and cinnamon.

