Trans-Tasman Pinot Noir showdown

Pinot Noirs from Australia and New Zealand retailing for between $30-50 will go head to head in a forthcoming tasting by the Wine & Viticulture Journal (WVJ).

The WVJ has held several Pinot Noir tastings over the years, the most recent in 2017 which pitted Australian Pinots from southerly latitudes against their counterparts from high altitudes. However, the upcoming tasting will be the first time that Australian and New Zealand Pinots will be included in the same tasting.

The tasting is a timely lead-in to the Pinot Noir Celebration Australia being held on the Mornington Peninsula from 10-11 February 2023.

The tasting is open to producers from Australia’s leading Pinot regions, including the Adelaide Hills, Yarra Valley, Tasmania and, of course, the Mornington Peninsula, and New Zealand’s most recognised Pinot districts, including Central Otago, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson and North Canterbury.

Entries to the tasting are limited and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Australian and New Zealand producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s Pinot Noir tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Submissions close on Monday 19 September 2022.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Tuesday 4 October 2022.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Summer 2023 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

