South Australian wine travels to Auckland

Sean Connolly and Tony Love. Image SA Department for Trade & Investment

Last Thursday, more than 30 South Australian wine, food, and spirits producers headed to Auckland for ‘Tasting South Australia’ to showcase the best of South Australia.

Producers in attendance included those that were new to market as well as those which are seeking distribution in New Zealand.

Flying the flag for South Australian wine, food, and spirits at the event included Sean Connolly, one of Australia’s and New Zealand’s most recognised chefs and restaurateurs, and wine journalist, educator, wine judge, and official patron of the South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club, Tony Love.

Tony Love represented the South Australian wine sector on the day. In addition to attending the Tasting South Australia showcase, Tony also be attended Winetopia, the largest and most comprehensive public wine tasting event in New Zealand.

“South Australia’s wine makers are among the most innovative in the world, creating world-class styles from its famed traditional varieties like Shiraz, Cabernet, and Grenache, and now forging a new generation of wines from a wide range of regionally adaptive and climate-suitable Mediterranean and Iberian varieties,” Love said.

“I’m really proud to celebrate our impressive history and introduce Winetopia guests to the exciting future of South Australian wine.”

