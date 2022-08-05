ADVERTISEMENT

New South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club promotes state’s wine on global stage

Photo SA Tourism Commission

A new, invite-only South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club to support the state’s wine exporters and to grow demand overseas, has been launched by Minister for Trade and Investment, Nick Champion.

The South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club (SAWAC) has been established to create an international network of ambassadors who share a passion for South Australian wine.

Led by Patrons, James Halliday AM and Tony Love, SAWAC aims to deliver unique member experiences through educational masterclasses and communications for the importing community.

Minister for Trade and Investment, Nick Champion said the Club, is a fantastic initiative that supports the South Australian wine sector’s critical export recovery and expansion program, growing South Australia’s presence internationally in new markets.

“Currently, South Australia’s wine exports are valued at $1.3 billion – accounting for 62 per cent of the total value of Australian wine exports,” Champion said.

“Whilst our wine exports are down 23 per cent by value on the previous year, volume has grown by 17 per cent. In addition, the value of our state’s wine exports to markets outside of China have increased by 13 per cent, including growth in the United States, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

“Today we welcome more than 25 inaugural Ambassadors to the Club across the priority markets and 16 Honorary Members from Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, awarded to renowned importers who have consistently supported South Australian wines over an extended period and display extraordinary leadership within their importing community.”

SAWAC members consist of 45 wine importers, whose commitment will contribute to growing new to market wines, driving commercial outcomes, and raising the global profile of South Australian wine in key markets, with a focus upon South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and New Zealand.

The four-year initiative forms part of the South Australian Government’s Wine Export Recovery and Expansion Program, which was launched in July 2021, to offset the significant impact of the China tariffs.

The SAWAC program will deliver an estimated increase of approximately 90 new-to-market South Australian wine brands across the six markets over the next two years.

“I’m delighted to head the four-year initiative of the South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club. The exceptional quality of the wines emerging from the cool 2021 vintage has become ever[1]more obvious,” Halliday said.

“I am convinced that the elegance of the red wines and purity of the whites will thrill importers and consumers in these key export markets, and I look forward to sharing their journey of discovery of South Australian wines.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!