ADVERTISEMENT

The Yarra Valley travels to Düsseldorf for ProWein 2023

Wine Yarra Valley is thrilled to be bringing the Yarra Valley to ProWein for the first time this March.

As one of the world’s bigges5t international trade fairs for wines and spirits, ProWein attracts major buyers and media from across Europe, the USA, Canada, and Asia, with 38,000 visitors in 2022.

The Wine Yarra Valley regional stand will be located in Hall 14, Stand C20 within the largest-ever Wine Australia pavilion, with 61 producers from 47 regions, an education area and an Australian Wine Bar.

A selection of Yarra Valley wines will be available tasting at the Wine Australia bar (Hall 14, Stand B10) from iconic producers including Yarra Yering, De Bortoli and Yeringberg, as well as newer brands, keen to make their mark on the international stage, such as Bird on a Wire Wines, Jayden Ong Wines, Rob Dolan Wines and Santolin Wines.

Representing the Wine Yarra Valley stand will be Caroline Evans, CEO.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from Europe and beyond and sharing our passion for the region, our wines, and the Yarra Valley’s visitor experiences with the wine world,” she said.

On Monday 20 March, Meg Brodtmann MW, Australia’s first female Master of Wine, will present a masterclass, The Yarra Valley: Does Diversity Matter?, providing a deep dive into the diversity in climate, soil composition and altitude across the Yarra Valley, focussing on the classic styles of the region – Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon – with a comparison between sub-regional examples to showcase the diversity in style. Hall 14, Wine Australia Stand B10, Monday 20 March at 2:30pm. (No registrations, spaces are limited).

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!