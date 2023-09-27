ADVERTISEMENT

South Australian Wine Industry Association executive committee announced

Robert Taddeo and Kirsty Balnaves. Photo: John Krüger

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA), the peak body representing the viticultural and winemaking interests of the state, has appointed its new executive committee for 2023-24, with Kirsty Balnaves continuing her three-year term as president, and Robert Taddeo, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, re-elected as vice president.

SAWIA welcomes Louisa Rose, head of winemaking at Hill-Smith Family Estates, to the executive committee as an ordinary member. Rose is well known in the South Australian wine community, having held the positions of chair of the Australian Wine Research Institute, the South Australian Wine Industry Council, and the University of Adelaide Alumni Council. Currently, Rose is chair of Australian Grape & Wine’s National Biosecurity Committee and Barons of the Barossa.

Jonathan Breach, Accolade Wines, and Robert Taddeo, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, were re-elected as ordinary members to the executive.

Anna Fisher (Zonte’s Footsteps) representing McLaren Vale Grape, Wine & Tourism Association, Ashley Ratcliff (Ricca Terra Farms) representing Riverland Wine Industry Development Council, and Olivia Hoffmann-Barry (Jim Barry Wines) representing Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association, were all re-appointed as area representatives on the executive.

The new executive committee was announced yesterday at SAWIA’s annual general meeting, held to report on the activities, challenges and highlights of the past financial year.

The meeting appoints and elects the executive committee, a blend of seven appointed representatives from South Australian regional wine organisations and the election of six member companies who come from small to large grape and wine businesses from SAWIA’s broad membership.

“The Executive Committee plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of SAWIA and driving initiatives that support and promote the South Australian wine industry on both a national and international scale,” said SAWIA president Kirsty Balnaves.

“The members of the Executive Committee are highly accomplished individuals who share a deep passion for the industry and a vision for its continued growth and success.

“We are delighted to welcome Louisa Rose from Hill-Smith Family Estates as a prominent addition to our Executive Committee. With her extensive experience and commitment to the industry, Louisa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will undoubtedly strengthen our leadership team.”

Members of the SAWIA Executive Committee for 2023-24 are:

Kirsty Balnaves, Balnaves of Coonawarra, Coonawarra Grape & Wine (president)

Robert Taddeo, Pernod Ricard Winemakers (vice president)

Jonathan Breach, Accolade Wines

Paul Zerella, Project Wine

Anthony Catanzariti, Treasury Wine Estates

Jeremy Blanks, Tarac

Louisa Rose, Hill-Smith Family Estates

Alex Trescowthick, RedHeads Wines, Adelaide Hills Wine Region

Matthew McCulloch, Langmeil Winery, Barossa Grape & Wine Association

Olivia Hoffmann-Barry, Jim Barry Wines, Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association

Tom Keelan, The Pawn Wine Co, Langhorne Creek Grape & Wine

Anna Fisher, Zonte’s Footstep, McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association

Ashley Ratcliff, Ricca Terra, Riverland Wine Industry Development Council

The meeting also included a report on SAWIA’s activity for the past financial year, which featured a strong financial result in line with SAWIA’s intent to continually reinvest in providing valued services to its members.

