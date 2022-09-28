ADVERTISEMENT

SAWIA Executive announced: new president welcomed

Paul Zerella, Anna Fisher, Darcy Bates, Kirsty Balnaves (President), Robert Taddeo (Vice President), Jeremy Blanks, Anthony Catanzariti, Nicky Gameau, Olivia Hoffmann-Barry. Absent: Jason Duldig, Alex Trescowthick, Matthew McCulloch, Tom Keelan. Image courtesy SAWIA

SAWIA has appointed its new Executive Committee for 2022–23, welcoming Kirsty Balnaves of Balnaves of Coonawarra and Coonawarra Grape & Wine Inc to the role of president and Chair. SAWIA has also welcomed a new vice president: Robert Taddeo of Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

Both Balnaves and Taddeo have valuable experience on the SAWIA Executive Committee, Kirsty having served as a member since 2013 and as Vice President since 2019, and Robert having served as a member since 2018.

SAWIA also welcomed some new faces to the executive: Matthew McCulloch from Langmeil Winery, representing the interests of Barossa Grape & Wine, and Nicky Gameau from Hill-Smith Family Estates, as an ordinary member.

Tom Keelan from The Pawn Wine Co has returned to the SAWIA Executive, representing the interests of Langhorne Creek Grape & Wine.

The new Executive Committee was announced at SAWIA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held 27 September, to report on the activities, challenges and highlights of the past financial year.

The AGM appoints and elects the Executive Committee, a unique blend of seven appointed representatives from South Australian regional wine organisations and the election of six member companies who come from small, medium and large wine businesses from SAWIA’s broad membership.

“We are delighted with this skilled and passionate leadership team for 2022/2023, which will guide the delivery of the SAWIA services and resources that wine businesses need to thrive in this challenging market,” said Brian Smedley, chief executive of SAWIA.

SAWIA farewelled outgoing President Nick Waterman at the AGM. Nick served as President from 2019 to 2022 and Vice President from 2016 to 2019 and was first elected as a member of the SAWIA Executive in 2016.

“Nick has volunteered significant time, energy and ideas to SAWIA and the South Australian wine industry in general, and we are extremely grateful. We wish Nick well in his retirement,” Mr Smedley said.

The AGM also included a report on SAWIA’s activity for the past financial year, which featured a strong financial result in line with SAWIA’s intent to continually reinvest in providing valued services to its members.

Members of the SAWIA Executive Committee for 2022/23 are:

Kirsty Balnaves, Balnaves of Coonawarra, Coonawarra Grape & Wine Inc (President)

Robert Taddeo, Pernod Ricard Winemakers (Vice President)

Jason Duldig, Accolade Wines

Paul Zerella, Project Wine Pty Ltd

Anthony Catanzariti, Treasury Wine Estates

Jeremy Blanks, Tarac Technologies Pty Ltd

Nicky Gameau, Hill-Smith Family Estates

Alex Trescowthick, Red Heads Wines, Adelaide Hills Wine Region Inc

Matthew McCulloch, Langmeil Winery, Barossa Grape & Wine Association Inc

Olivia Hoffmann-Barry, Jim Barry Wines Pty Ltd, Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association Inc

Tom Keelan, The Pawn Wine Co, Langhorne Creek Grape & Wine Inc

Anna Fisher, Zonte’s Footstep, McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association Inc

Darcy Bates, Kingston Estate Wines, Riverland Wine Industry Development Council

