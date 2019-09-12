September issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker now available

The recently-concluded Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference and WineTech trade exhibition takes centre stage in the just-released September issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker.

In addition to the G&W’s wrap up of the AWITC and WineTech in words and pictures the magazine also features a showcase of some of the winery innovations that were on display.

Also drawing on this year’s AWITC is an article by Hans Mick who caught up with Associate Professor Paul Cooper, from the Research School of Biology at the Australian National University, who spoke during the Fresh Science session on Day 2 of the conference, to learn more about his work into the influence of climate change on scale insects and sooty mould occurrence.

And editor Sonya Logan recaps the presentation by Seppeltsfield chair Warren Randall on Day 1 of the AWITC who delivered some mind-bogglig numbers on the burgeoning growth of wine sales in China, stating his case for why the Chinese wine market should be the “total focus” of Australia’s wine exporting activities.

Also in the September Grapegrower & Winemaker is an industry roundtable on cold soaking. Winemakers from the Hunter Valley, Great Southern, Piccadilly, and Central Otago have their say on why they cold soak, what varieties they cold soak, how they do it, and what results they notice.

Regular writer Sam Bowman also explores some of the current alternatives to chemical weed control.

And the creative director for Collect Design, Nina Chalmers, canvasses some strategies for building trust and loyalty for wine brands among consumers in an era of an ever-increasing number of wine brands and information.

This issue’s Young Gun in profile is Victorian-based first generation vigneron Jayden Ong who has no less than four different wine labels to his name.

