Latest issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker out now!

The January issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker features specific content looking at solutions for dealing with pest and bird damage to vines, including an innovative trial of technology for electric weed control.

We also speak to growers about their choices of vineyard posts, and find out about temperature monitoring research in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges.

In the winery, we learn about the benefits of using Lactiplantibacillus plantarum during fermentation, while we present a report on natural alternatives to sulfur additions.

Speaking of natural winemaking, journalist Meg Riley talks to McLaren Vale producer Fabiano Minchella about his embrace of the traditional Italian style of Dolce Naturale.

HR consultant Ilga Horvat shares her expertise on the legal obligations for businesses in regard to their workers, and winemaker Paul Le Lacheur gets theoretical about artificial intelligence and how this may be understood and utilised by wine industry practitioners.

