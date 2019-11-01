Seifried Estate wine Best of Show and seven gold medals

The winery’s premium Aotea by the Seifried Family Sauvignon Blanc 2019 has been awarded three gold medals across New Zealand and international wine shows, including the title ‘Best of Show NZ White’ in the MUNDUS VINI 2019 in Germany.

Their Seifried Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2019 has now achieved its fourth gold medal since its market release.

Both Sauvignon Blancs have just been awarded gold medals at the 2019 New Zealand Wine of the Year.

Recognition at these awards is particularly notable, given there were hundreds of entries.

An accolade at this competition is about celebrating New Zealand winemaking excellence, and is a win that is proudly shared among the whole team at Seifried.

Seifried Estate said that, although it is a small grape growing region, Nelson’s climate and talent for crafting world class wine is clear.

“We’re so proud of the recognition for our team’s commitment and hard work to making great wines,” said Seifried Estate Sales and Marketing Manager, Anna Seifried.

“We’re also very proud of the Nelson/Tasman regions and our fellow growers and producers. Many who, like us, started from humble beginnings.

“Combining the famous creative artisan spirit with the soil and climate in this special place at the centre of New Zealand, Nelson is a region known for some of the finest food and beverage products in the world. We’re incredibly proud to call this place home.”