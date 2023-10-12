ADVERTISEMENT

Gold medal winners of the NSW Wine Awards

The medal winning wines of the 2023 NSW Wine Awards can now be revealed, in anticipation of who will take home this year’s top trophies and be named the “Best Wine in NSW” at the 28th Annual NSW Wine Awards.

Hosted over three days in October (4-6) by NSW Wine’s major sponsor the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, 16 expert wine judges from across Australia gathered to evaluate NSW’s best local wines.

Led by this year’s chair of judges and award-winning winemaker, Nick Spencer, the judging panel included Wine Selectors tasting panellist and wine educator Adam Walls, Master of Wine and group beverage manager for Solotel Annette Lacey, McLaren Vale winemaker Rob Mack, food and beverage director at The Point Group Alex Kirkwood and vice president of Sommeliers Australia Bridget Raffal among others.

A total of 480 medals were awarded, of which 65 received a prized gold medal from the judges.

Commenting on the results, Nick Spencer said:

“I was thrilled to chair my third NSW Wine Awards and at the risk of sounding like a broken record, the results were outstanding. The quality of wines this year were extraordinary and a real testament to the producers, particularly when considering how challenging the last two vintages have been.

“There were of course some stand out classes including Semillon, Shiraz and encouragingly, the Sparkling wine class has improved significantly with 20 medals awarded up from 12 the previous year. Other classes that shone were the Alternative White and Red classes which seem to improve year in year out. The top Chardonnays this year also back my belief that NSW produces some of the best Chardonnay in the world.”

The 65 Gold Medal finalists will now move on to the next stage of the Awards, the NSW Wine Awards presentation lunch, where the top 2023 trophy winners will be announced on 10 November at ICC Sydney.

To come and celebrate with 2023’s winners and experience firsthand the best of this year’s wine entries, book your tickets now to the NSW Wine Awards Lunch online at www.nswwine.com.au in ‘upcoming events’ before they sell out.

List of gold-medal-winners, by NSW wine region, in alphabetical order:

Eden Road 2021 Canberra Syrah, Canberra District Four Winds Vineyard 2022 Canberra District Shiraz, Canberra District McWilliams Wines 2022 Single Vineyard Shiraz, Canberra District Moppity Vineyards 2022 Atrius Shiraz Grenache Mourvèdre, Canberra District Mount Majura Vineyard 2023 Riesling, Canberra District Nick O’Leary 2023 Riesling, Canberra District Collector 2022 Cherry Orchard Shiraz, Hilltops De Iuliis Wines 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Hilltops Hungerford Hill 2022 Tempranillo Graciano, Hilltops Lark Hill Winery 2023 ‘Regional’ Riesling, Hilltops Moppity Vineyards 2022 Lock & Key Shiraz, Hilltops Mada Wines 2023 Blanc, Hilltops Mercer Wines 2022 Joven Tempranillo, Hilltops Bimbadgen 2023 Growers Semillon, Hunter Valley Bimbadgen 2023 Growers Vermentino, Hunter Valley Brokenwood Wines 2023 Hunter Valley Semillon, Hunter Valley Brokenwood Wines 2023 Oakey Creek Vineyard 3 Semillon, Hunter Valley Brokenwood Wines 2023 1899 Old Vines Semillon, Hunter Valley Brokenwood Wines 2017 ILR Reserve Semillon 100, Hunter Valley Charteris Wines 2022 Pokolbin Selection Chardonnay, Hunter Valley De Iuliis Wines 2019 Limited Release Shiraz, Hunter Valley De Iuliis Wines 2022 Special Release Shiraz Mourvèdre, Hunter Valley & Hilltops First Creek Wines 2022 Winemakers Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley First Creek Wines 2022 Winemakers Reserve Chardonnay, Hunter Valley First Creek Wines 2022 Single Vineyard Wills Hill Road Chardonnay, Hunter Valley First Creek Wines 2023 Murphy’s Single Vineyard Semillon, Hunter Valley Gartelmann Wines 2023 Benjamin Semillon, Hunter Valley Hungerford Hill 2022 Hunter Valley Shiraz, Hunter Valley Margan 2017 Timbervines Shiraz, Hunter Valley Margan 2018 Saxonvale Mourvèdre, Hunter Valley Mercer Wines 2023 Shiraz Nouveau, Hunter Valley RidgeView 2013 Museum Release Impressions Semillon, Hunter Valley Silkman Wines 2017 Single Vineyard Blackberry Semillon, Hunter Valley Thomas Wines 2021 Elenay Shiraz, Hunter Valley Thomas Wines 2021 Kiss Shiraz, Hunter Valley Two Rivers 2017 Stone’s Throw Semillon , Hunter Valley Tyrrell’s 2023 Pokolbin Hills Semillon, Hunter Valley Tyrrell’s 2023 Stevens Semillon, Hunter Valley Tyrrell’s 2018 Stevens Semillon, Hunter Valley Bunnamagoo 2016 Riesling, Mudgee Robert Stein 2023 Reserve Riesling, Mudgee Robert Stein 2017 Reserve Riesling, Mudgee Brokenwood Wines 2022 Forest Edge Vineyard Chardonnay, Orange Angullong 2022 Fossil Hill Sangiovese, Orange Angullong 2022 Fossil Hill Sagrantino, Orange Angullong 2022 Fossil Hill Malbec, Orange Angullong 2023 Pinot Grigio, Orange Canobolas Wines 2022 Cabernet Franc, Orange ChaLou 2023 Riesling, Orange ChaLou Wines 2022 Pinot Noir, Orange Horner Wines 2022 Reserve Shiraz Marsanne, Orange Logan 2023 Weemala Sauvignon Blanc, Orange Mercer Wines 2022 Barbera, Orange Printhie Wines 2023 Topography Pinot Gris, Orange Printhie 2022 Topography Chardonnay, Orange Printhie Wines Swift 2015 Vintage Brut, Orange Robert Stein 2023 Half Dry Riesling, Orange See Saw 2022 Invergo Organic Syrah, Orange See Saw 2022 Balance Organic Pinot Noir, Orange Swinging Bridge 2022 Hill Park Pinot Noir, Orange Tulloch 2022 Limited Edition Cellar Door Release Cabernet Sauvignon, Orange Berton Vineyards 2019 Reserve Botrytis Semillon, Riverina DeBortoli NV Show Liqueur Muscat, Riverina Lillypilly 2021 Noble Blend, Riverina Centennial Vineyards NV Brut Traditionelle, Southern Highlands

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!