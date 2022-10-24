ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s Small Wine Producers on show at the 2022 Australian Small Winemakers Show

Andrew Corrigan (foreground), Nathan Gogoll, Peter McGlashan, and Matt Holdstock. Image Australian Small Winemakers Show

The excellent quality of wines made by small wine producers from across Australia was on display at the recent 2022 Australian Small Winemakers Show. Mandoon Estate (WA) was awarded Champion Small Winery of Show at the 2022 Australian Small Winemakers Show.

All states were represented in the line-up of trophy winners, including Berrigan Wines (SA), Banca Ridge Wines (Qld), Fermoy Estate (WA), Home Hill Winery (Tas), Just Red Wines (Qld), Krinklewood Estate (NSW), and Stanton and Killeen Wines (Vic).

The impressive quality of wines presented at the show was reflected in a substantial increase to 67 per cent of wines being awarded a medal. The number of gold medals awarded increased to over 10% of wines in show, up from 7% in recent years.

It was the number of silver medals that increased massively from 12% last year to 21% of wines at the 2022 Australian Small Winemakers Show. There were 717 wines entered with strong numbers from SA and NSW wineries.

“[The] stand-out variety of the show was Cabernet Sauvignon, with many exciting wines in both the 100% Cab Sav and Cabernet blend classes,” chair of judges Nick Bulleid said.

“Shiraz was as reliable as ever with a wonderful range of styles depending on the region and winemaking technique.”

Grenache wines presented several notable entries and Bulleid noted that Grenache is not served well by the use of new oak.

There was a sizeable number of Rose wines presented attracting a commensurate number of medals (23).

“The quality of Rose wines has improved in recent years, with many good Rose wines now purpose made,” Bulleid said.

The Italian and Spanish varietal wines were “uneven” and a better understanding of appropriate viticultural practices and winemaking techniques for these varieties is required.

“Using lots of new oak with these varieties simply does not work,” Bulleid said.

“Use a range of coopers and oaks, and experiment to find what works best with each variety, both new varieties and traditional varieties”.

Amongst the white wine varieties, the stand-out for Bulleid was Riesling, which were “as good as ever” and left him wondering why more wine consumers are not enjoying the excellent quality of Australian Rieslings.

The Chardonnay classes were very strong, however there was a lot of plainness amongst non-medal wines, often due to poor oak handling.

In discussing the newer white varieties, Bulleid noted Viognier and Verdelho can be difficult as both varieties ripen flavours late and are prone to being phenolic because of sunburn.

“Pick too early and the grapes lack flavour; pick late and the wines are likely to be fat, broad and phenolic,” he said.

The 2022 Australian Small Winemakers Show concluded Saturday (22 Oct) with a Public Tasting attracting over 300 people.

It was a hectic week for the many volunteers of the show organizing committee, starting with judging over four days, a Gala Presentation Dinner, masterclass with the chair of judges, Nick Bulleid, exhibitor’s tasting and finally the Public Tasting.

ASWS President Simon Hamilton attributed the shows’ success to the excellent quality of the wines entered and huge effort of the volunteers of the show committee.

The Australian Small Winemakers Show is a national show for small wine producers from across the country and has been held in Stanthorpe (Qld) since 1987.

Award winning wines:

Champion Small Winery of Show

Mandoon Estate – WA

8 Gold • 4 Silver • 6 Bronze

Dick De Luca Memorial Trophy for Champion Shiraz

Berrigan Wines – SA

2021 Shining Rock Vineyard Shiraz

Class 55, Exhibit 41

Champion White Wine of Show

Krinklewood Estate – NSW

2021 Basket Press Chardonnay

Class 2, Exhibit 32

Champion Viticulturist of Show

Stirling Keayes, Krinklewood Estate – NSW

2021 Basket Press Chardonnay

Class 2, Exhibit 32

Champion Fortified Wine of Show

Stanton & Killeen Wines – VIC

NV Grand Muscat

Class 84, Exhibit 3

Preben Jacobsen Stewards Choice Award

Mandoon Estate – WA

2020 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Class 43, Exhibit 7

Champion Red Wine of Show

Home Hill Winery – TAS

2021 Kelly’s Reserve Pinot Noir

Class 51, Exhibit 9

Champion Winemaker of Show

Catalina Collado

Home Hill Winery – TAS

2021 Kelly’s Reserve Pinot Noir

Class 51, Exhibit 9

Champion Sparkling Wine of Show

Fermoy Estate – WA

2017 Brut Premier Chardonnay Pinot Noir

Class 82, Exhibit 4

Champion Queensland Red Wine of Show

Just Red Wines – QLD

2021 Tannat

Class 60, Exhibit

Champion Queensland White Wine of Show

Banca Ridge Wines – QLD

2021 Viognier

Class 18, Exhibit 9

Champion School Produced Wine

Banca Ridge Wines – QLD

2022 Verdelho

Class 23, Exhibit 2

Winetitles were a sponsor of the 2022 Australian Small Winemakers Show

