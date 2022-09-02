ADVERTISEMENT

Rutherglen Wine Show & Australian Fortified Wine Show

Image courtesy Rutherglen Wine Show

Two of the Australian wine industry’s leading wine competitions – the Rutherglen Wine Show and the Australian Fortified Wine Show – are returning to the wine show circuit with a full programme including the much-anticipated public events.

Following a COVID impacted 2021 show season where the two shows were held in a bubble-like environment, the Rutherglen Wine Show, and the Australian Fortified Wine Show return to their original format with the much-anticipated Presentation Dinner and Public Tasting now firmly back on the agenda.

A group of judges led by Chairman of Judges, Andrew Santarossa, will assess around 1000 wines, commencing on Monday 12 September and concluding on Thursday 15 September.

Results will be announced on Thursday 22 September at The Presentation Dinner, which is open to the public. The ever-popular public tasting returns on Friday 23 September after a pandemic enforced hiatus.

Tickets are available for both The Presentation Dinner and The Public Tasting and can be booked by contacting the Show Secretary on 02 6032 8044.

