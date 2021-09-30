SA winery secures significant export deal with the US

Image: Bec Hardy Wines being awarded Regional Exporter of the Year 2021 at the SA Premier’s Export Awards.

McLaren Vale-based winery Bec Hardy Wines has just announced it has signed a significant order to export its wines to the US.

The deal will be the biggest the company has placed since Bec Hardy launched her company in July 2020, when she took over the ‘Pertaringa’ wine brand from her father, Geoff.

It will comprise of more than 133,500 bottles of McLaren Vale Shiraz, Adelaide Hills Sauvignon Blanc and South Australian Cabernet Sauvignon and will be shipped in November to be distributed nationally throughout major retail chains.

The order was confirmed the same week Bec Hardy Wines was named as the ‘Regional Exporter of the Year 2021’ at the SA Premier’s Export Awards – the company’s second major export award in 15 months.

The distribution deal into the US was secured through Bec Hardy Wines’ in-market consultant, Ben von Doussa, who represents a number of Australian brands in North America.

His appointment was partly funded through the SA Export Accelerator Program grant, which supports small-to-medium sized enterprises to expand into international markets.

“Here in South Australia, we’re so fortunate to have great conditions and expertise to create premium wines, and we’re thrilled that wine-lovers in the US will now have the opportunity to enjoy some wines from the Bec Hardy Wines portfolio,” said Hardy.

“This initial order into the US is the culmination of twelve months of hard work and we’re thrilled with the success.

“It’s great having an in-market representative who fully understands Australian wine and the nuances of the US market, ensuring we’re getting our wine in front of customers and spreading the South Australian sunshine further into the Northern Hemisphere”

The shipment comprises 1,900 cases of the Pertaringa ‘Undercover’ Shiraz and Pertaringa ‘Scarecrow’ Sauvignon Blanc, as well as just under 10,000 cases of Pertaringa Lakeside Cabernet Sauvignon 2019.

“Securing this deal in the same week we were named as Regional Exporter of the Year, our second major export award in just 15 months, is further confirmation that we’re on the right path to succeed internationally,” said Hardy.

“We really value the opportunities and connections afforded to us through the South Australian Government, and the kudos that such an accolade brings with it.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!