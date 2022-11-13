ADVERTISEMENT

South Australian winery secures partnership with MYER

Image Watkins Wines

South Australian family-owned winery, Watkins Wines, has secured a partnership with MYER ahead of its annual MYER one VIP Shopping event.

The national partnership will see award-winning Watkins Wines pouring four of its wines (Watkins Sparkling Blanc De Blancs, Sparkling Rose, Chilled Light Red and Chardonnay) for the duration of the exclusive VIP event held across selected MYER stores in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia on Tuesday 15 November.

Watkins marketing director Jo Watkins said the MYER one Shopmas event was an incredible opportunity for the Watkins brand to be showcased on a national scale.

“MYER has always been recognised as a trusted and established retail brand and for Watkins wines to be served across its stores, to Myer’s most valued customers is a major achievement for us as a brand and as a family,” Watkins said.

“We sell our wines nationally as well as throughout the USA, Canada and recently the UK, and we’ve steadily seen increases to our customer base over the last 18 – 24 months.

“We anticipate that this partnership will see us grow our brand recognition and increase sales significantly.”

Winery siblings Sam, Jo and Ben Watkins will be visiting interstate MYER stores to pour the wines behind Watkins branded bars throughout the evening.

“Our brand has been created to reflect the premium quality wines that we produce at Watkins and we believe our instore activations will add to the elevated shopping experience that is synonymous with this annual MYER event,” Watkins said.

Through this experience, the Watkins brand will be showcased to more than 35,000 VIP shoppers at Myer’s festive pre-Christmas events.

