NZ-EU trade deal delivers export growth

The early entry into force of the New Zealand–European Union Trade Agreement (FTA) is paying off, the NZ government says, with Kiwi goods exports to the EU surging by 28 per cent during the first year.

“In the last 12 months our goods exports to the EU surged from $3.8 billion to over $4.8 billion,” said NZ Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay.

“This is good news for all New Zealanders, especially our sheep farmers, kiwifruit growers and machinery exporters,” said McClay.

The NZ-EU FTA removed 91% of duties on New Zealand exports immediately, climbing to 97% after seven years. Wine, seafood, and a range of other products are also benefiting from significant tariff reductions.

“Our growing network of trade agreements means exporters now have more choices about where to sell their world-class products,” said McClay.

“Strengthening ties with trading partners is crucial to growing the New Zealand economy and driving up incomes for Kiwis. Better market access, lower costs, and fewer trade barriers with the EU are key to delivering the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports in 10 years.”

