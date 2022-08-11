ADVERTISEMENT

SA Government to provide grants for Farm Firefighting Units

The Regional Capability Community Fund (RCCF) will be reinstated to oversee the grant program, which will allow farmers and farming businesses to purchase equipment to create or support the safe use of Farm Firefighting Units (FFUs).

The RCCF supports primary producers across South Australia better equip themselves to safely respond to fire emergencies.

The new funding is additional to what the Country Fire Service receives from the State Government.

“The accessible grants for a wide range of crucial safety investments will allow more farmers to bolster their firefighting capability,” SA Minister for Police, Emergency Services and Correctional Services Joe Szakacs said.

“This year’s funding will be released as soon as possible to encourage farmers to purchase newer and more updated firefighting equipment before the bushfire season.”

The fund will reimburse approved purchases in full or a portion of a purchase from $200 to $3000. Farmers and farming businesses will be able to apply for a grant. One application per individual or business can be made.

This will allow for the purchase of smaller items such as good quality first aid kits and UHF radios, but also a significant portion of a new FFU. Personal protective equipment that meets CFS standards will be included in approved items.

Proposed items must: be new, not second-hand, be fit for purpose and demonstrate value for money.

Applications will be assessed in line with defined selection criteria such as value for money and compliance with CFS standards.

These grants will also be timely boost into local and rural economies, supporting the purchasing of new equipment.

Once an application is approved, successful applicants must ensure their FFU is registered with the CFS to receive reimbursement.

This will ensure the FFUs become part of the integrated statewide approach to community safety.

Applications can be lodged at www.cfs.sa.gov.au/farms/

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!