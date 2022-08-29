ADVERTISEMENT

Grants available to help wine regions prepare for drought

The federal government hopes to help regional communities to be better prepared for drought, with $12.1 million to be invested under the Future Drought Fund.

Grants of $200,000 to $500,000 will be delivered for projects to help 35 regions across remote, rural and regional Australia prepare for future drought events.

Wineries in regions like the Barossa, Margaret River and Gippsland are eligible for the grants.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Senator Murray Watt said the grants are part of the government’s ongoing commitment to helping regional communities adapt to the changing climate.

“We need to support regional communities to start preparing for the return of dry conditions—now,” Minister Watt said.

“The grants will help communities with greater drought risk build the skills and networks needed to get ahead of the drought cycle.

“They can be used in a range of ways, including events, training, capability building and small infrastructure projects, and we encourage community groups to apply.”

The Future Drought Fund’s Community Impact Program is being delivered as part of the new $29.6 million Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative.

Successful applicants will also receive leadership development support, so community organisations and local people can learn the adaptive skills to become drought resilience leaders.

The Future Drought Fund is partnering with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) and the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) to deliver the program, drawing on their expertise and networks to meet the needs of regional people and communities.

“The Albanese Government is committed to collaboration with every level of government, industry and communities when it comes to drought and strategies to help adapt to our variable climate,” Minister Watt said.

“The FRRR and ARLF will work with other existing Future Drought Fund delivery partners in each region to build off community drought resilience programs already underway.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of community organisations connecting with existing drought knowledge in their region, so they’re better prepared for the next drought.”

For more information and to see regions that are eligible for the grants, click here

