New drought grants to boost on farm resilience

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) have launched a new grants program that hopes to encourage more producers to take up drought resilience practices and technology.

Over $14 million is available to eligible entities under the Future Drought Fund Extension and Adoption of Drought Resilience Farming Practices Grants program.

Successful projects will receive between $100,000 and $3 million to drive adoption of proven Australian and International generated research and development (R&D) that will help producers prepare for the impacts of future droughts.

Deputy secretary Rosemary Deininger said this program is another means in supporting a proactive approach to effective risk management, climate action and resilience.

“Proven R&D practices and technologies that present solutions and can assist farmers with improving drought resilience are already out there, but there’s a gap when it comes to getting them adopted on farm across the country,” Deininger said.

“These projects could reduce the impacts of drought or help farms to bounce back quicker.

“By making these kinds of practices and technology within reach for more farmers, we can make sure more people are better prepared to manage dry conditions in future, whilst keeping their business afloat.

“Indeed, some areas are experiencing widespread and devastating flooding at the moment.

“However, drought is also a natural part of the Australian landscape, and periods of drought are likely to become more frequent and severe with climate change.”

Under this new program, at least $14.3 million will be available to eligible entities to drive large-scale uptake of Australian and international generated R&D to assist producers with improving drought resilience.

The program will focus on practices and technologies that are proven to reduce the impacts of drought on agricultural productivity, enable a quicker recovery of farmers and their lands from drought, and demonstrate public benefits.

Successful projects will deliver extension and adoption activities, such as demonstrating practices on Australian farms.

Applications are now open, and close 9 January 2023 at 9pm (AEDT), with grant activity from June 2023 – June 2025.

The Extension and Adoption of Drought Resilience Farming Practices Grants program is part of the Future Drought Fund (FDF) which provides $100 million each year for programs that build drought resilience.

