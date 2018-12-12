Rutherglen’s Morris Wines wins international award ahead of 160th birthday

Morris Wines, renowned for producing fortified full flavoured dry red wines, has been recognised by the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) as 2018 Fortified Producer of the Year.

The leading competition of its kind globally, the IWSC sets the international benchmark for quality and promotes the world’s best wines, spirits and liqueurs.

Morris Wines winemaker David Morris said it is a huge honour to win 2018 Fortified Wine Producer of the Year and it is also a great result for the Australian wine industry.

“The Morris Wines team and I are extremely proud and humbled to receive this coveted award,” he said.

“This is also a win for the Australian wine industry – a great opportunity to showcase the exceptional calibre of fortified wines that are produced in our wine regions including Rutherglen, home of Morris Wines.”

In 2019 Morris Wines will celebrate 160 years of producing fortified wines and full-bodied red table wines.

Since 1859, the Morris family’s winemaking craft has spanned five generations.

Mr Morris, widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest fortified winemakers, continues the family’s philosophy, combining tradition with contemporary techniques.

The Morris Wines range also enjoyed excellent results at the 2018 IWSC, receiving three Gold Outstanding and three Gold awards, as well as taking home the Fortified Wine Trophy of the Year for Morris Old Premium Rare Muscat Liqueur NV.

This article was originally printed in The Wangaratta Chronicle.