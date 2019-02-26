Rosalind Park will host this year’s Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival

On Saturday April 6th Bendigo’s winemakers will be celebrating the end of harvest with the Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival.

Rosalind Park in the centre of Bendigo will once again be transformed into the city’s biggest alfresco wine garden with local Bendigo wine, regional food stalls and live music.

Bendigo Winegrowers Association president Wes Vine invites everyone to join in the celebration with the local winemakers.

“The festival will have something for everyone – Bendigo region wine, regional food stalls and live music from The Deans and The Funk Junkies,” Mr Vine said.

“The festival is a great opportunity for people to come to one place and try the wines of the region from 18 wineries.

“With more than 60 different wines to try people can get a taste of award-winning rosé, sweet sparkling wines, white wines and full-bodied reds.

“Where possible, the food is all regionally produced,” Mr Vine said.

Festival-goers can join a wine and food masterclass with local restaurant owner Finn Vedelsby for a journey across the region with wine and food pairing.

Lawn games and plenty of competitions will round out the perfect day.

“We encourage people to bring their picnic rug and find a spot on the grass to enjoy the wines and the relaxing park setting of Rosalind Park.

“This year people also have the option to purchase a private marquee for their group with a

guaranteed perfect spot to take in the festival atmosphere in style,” Mr Vine said.

Tasting tickets are $45 when pre-booked from www.bendigotourism.com and include entry, a souvenir wine glass and wine tastings.

The festival in Rosalind Park commences at 11am and will conclude at 4pm.