NZ to host new international wine trade event in Blenheim

The latest products and technologies for the wine industry will be on display at WinePRO — a new trade event that will be held in Marlborough, New Zealand, from 25 to 27 June 2024.

The event, which is hoped to be held every two years, has been a vision of the Marlborough District Council and Wine Marlborough, and will be held at Stadium 2000, combining indoor and outdoor display spaces.

Expertise Events, the organisers of Australia’s Winetech Exhibition, has collaborated in establishing the framework for the inaugural event and are working with a local New Zealand-based team to deliver it.

“We are excited to be part of this project and look forward to delivering an event that unites the wine industry face-to-face in the biggest wine region of New Zealand”, said Gary Fitz-Roy from Expertise Events.

WinePRO will feature a variety of exhibitors, including leading suppliers of wine production equipment, vineyard management tools and other industry-related products. The event will also feature a dedicated conference program and workshops that will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements in the industry.

