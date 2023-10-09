ADVERTISEMENT

Republic of Moldova to Host the 46th OIV Congress in 2025

Image courtesy Wine of Moldova

Moldova is set to host the prestigious Congress of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) in 2025, a landmark event for the global wine community. This announcement, coinciding with the Moldova National Wine Day, underlines the significant contributions and commitment of the Republic of Moldova to the global viticulture sector.

Established in 1924, the OIV plays a crucial role in harmonising and standardising the global wine industry, providing support and assistance through its extensive network of over 1,000 international experts from its 50 member states. As the organisation marks its centenary, the year 2024 has been declared the “International Year of Vine and Wine”, celebrated under the overarching theme: “The Vine and Wine of Tomorrow”.

On October 4, 2023, Luigi Moio, president of the OIV, expressed joy over the approved request from the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Moldova to organize the 46th OIV Congress in 2025.

“I’m thrilled, as this Congress will be the fifth in the second century of our organization’s history and it will take place in Moldova. Congratulations on the occasion of National Wine Day! This significant celebration, observed in various nations, plays a significant role in transferring the cherished tradition of winemaking to future generations,” said Moio.

Moldovan Wine has promoted quality, sustainability, and innovation over the past ten years. The OIV Congress hosted in the Republic of Moldova will be a symbolic event, showing collaboration and commitment to further strengthening Moldova’s status as a significant and respected player in the global wine landscape.

This announcement caps a decade of reform and evolution for the wine industry, celebrated as part of the “10 Years of Moldovan Wine Revolution” campaign, aligning with the National Wine Day festivities held on 7-8 October, 2023.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!