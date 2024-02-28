ADVERTISEMENT

Three winemakers named as finalists for SA Woman of the Year

Joining a list of almost 40 finalists, winemakers Kate Goodman, Corrina Wright and Lauren Langfield have been announced as finalists in The Advertiser Sunday Mail Woman of the Year Awards for 2024.

In the lead up to International Women’s Day, the list recognises “inspirational” South Australian women across a variety of fields, from STEM stars to sports standouts.

Last year’s award winner was Katherine Bennell Pegg, the first Australian female astronaut. Click here to view the full list of this year’s finalists (possible paywall).

Winemakers Goodman, Langfield and Wright were praised by The Advertiser, with their accolades highlighted alongside their fellow finalists.

Kate Goodman, head winemaker at Coonawarra’s Penley Estate, was commended by the publication for her dedication to the wine industry.

“As a crowning achievement in her illustrious career, Ms Goodman was named the 2024 Winemaker of the Year by the prestigious Halliday Wine Companion. Blending the art and science of winemaking has been a more than three decade-long passion for Ms Goodman, who first began working as a cellar hand in 1993.”

Lauren Langfield, head winemaker and general manager at Orbis Wines in McLaren Vale, was acknowledged for her commitment to sustainable practices and recent Young Gun of the Year win.

“This rising star was named winner of the Young Gun of Wine Best New Act in 2022, and followed up with the Young Gun of Wine Winemaker of the Year Award in 2023,” said The Advertiser. “Ms Langfield has been leading the charge with Orbis Wines: a McLaren Vale wine brand with a focus on carbon emission reduction, environmental excellence and sustainable wine production.”

Winemaker and director at Oliver’s Taranga in McLaren Vale, Corrina Wright was honoured for her passionate involvement in the wine community, and her ‘future-focused’ efforts

“Among the future-focused Ms Wright’s 2023 projects was a collab with Finnish Formula One ace Valtteri Bottas – a 2022 McLaren Vale shiraz called Ihana. Passionate about her home, wine industry and local community, she serves on the Australian Women in Wine advisory board, the Australian Wine Research Institute board member and is president of the Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show.”

The award winner will be announced at a gala dinner in Adelaide on the evening of March 7, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

