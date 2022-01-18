Riverland Wine appoints new executive officer

Independent Chair for Riverland Wine, Darren Oemcke has announced the appointment of Lyndall Rowe as the next Executive Officer (EO) at Riverland Wine.

“We are excited to have recruited Lyndall to deliver a renewed focus on engagement with our members, with governments, agencies and with other Australian wine bodies as we work to navigate troubled waters,” said Riverland Wine chair Darren Oemcke.

“Lyndall has the experience in managing organisations, an adaptive approach and reputation for positive engagement that we need right now.

“Riverland Wine is actively putting the interests of our region forward on new export initiatives, working through COVID, responding to global shipping, regionally focussed R&D, support for production issues and policy which will require Lyndall’s skills.

“Most importantly, we are here to work with local wine and grape producers to advance their ambitions.”

Prior to joining Riverland Wine, Rowe was the South Australian state manager for OzHarvest, Australia’s leading food rescue organisation, where she helped to develop and drive key engagement strategies to deliver long term solutions to meet the ever-increasing need for food relief.

Lyndall’s experience extends to Mildura, Victoria where she built a nationally recognised food production business that championed regional growers, the importance of community, water scarcity and carbon neutrality in food production.

“It is a great privilege to be trusted to lead this progressive organisation while working in a region that prides itself on developing wines that are recognised and enjoyed around the world,” said Rowe.

The Riverland Wine board said they looked forward to working collaboratively with Lyndall and to greatly increase their achievements in the coming years for the benefit of its members and the broader region.

