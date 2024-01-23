ADVERTISEMENT

Record-breaking results for Brown Family Wine Group at Tasmanian Wine Show

Tom Wallace, senior winemaker Tasmania in Hazards vineyard. Image courtesy Brown Family Wine Group

The 34th Tasmanian Wine Show took place on the 9-11th of January in Launceston, with the judging panel led by chair of judges Adam Wadewitz. Brown Family Wine Group took out Most Successful Exhibitor – The Sebel Hotel Trophy.

President of the Tasmanian Wine Show, Penny Jones, commented on the success of the show, and acknowledged the gap left in the wake of previous president Phil Laing.

“The 2024 Tas Wine Show was the second in the shows’ history to be held without the enthusiastic guiding hand of founder and president, Phil Laing. We missed him. We feel sure, however, that Phil would have been thoroughly chuffed with the efficiency, professionalism, and keen spirit of those of us left behind to carry on.”

The annual Tasmanian Wine Show showcases Tasmanian wines and recognises and rewards the skill and dedication to quality of Tasmanian grape growers and winemakers.

In more good news for Brown Family Wine Group, the show also saw Pirie Sparkling awarded 3 trophies and 2 gold medals and 16 medals awarded across their portfolio of Tasmanian wines.

Pirie celebrated excellence in sparkling wine with Pirie Late Disgorged Sparkling 2011 winning Best Late Disgorged Older Vintage Sparkling – Winequip Trophy, Chair Of Judges Selection – Josef Chromy Trophy and Top Gold. Pirie Sparkling NV was awarded Best Non-Vintage Sparkling – Grapeworks Trophy and Top Gold.

This comes off the back of the Pirie Late Disgorged Sparkling 2011 being awarded the New World’s Best Sparkling wine recently at the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge.

Brown Family Wine Group’s newest addition to the ultra-premium Hazards range; Devil’s Corner Mt Baudin Chardonnay 2022 took out a gold medal, alongside Brown Brothers Patricia Chardonnay 2022 and Tamar Ridge Research Series Pinot Noir 2022.

Tom Wallace, Brown Family Wine Group senior winemaker acknowledged the collective efforts of everyone involved in crafting these Tasmanian wines.

“We are so proud of Brown Family Wine Group’s achievements at our home show in Tasmania. We believe in Tasmania’s untapped potential and remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in Tasmania.”

To view the Tasmanian Wine Show results in full, click here.

