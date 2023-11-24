ADVERTISEMENT

Dean Carroll steps down as CEO of Brown Family Wine Group

Dean Carrol

After 16 years with Brown Family Wine Group (BFWG), and the last 8 years as CEO, Dean Carroll has made the decision to step down from the role and will leave the company in late December.

“I step away proud of what we’ve been able to achieve over my tenure,” said Dean Carroll, CEO, Brown Family Wine Group.

“Working for great people, with great people, on great brands with great products is not an opportunity everyone experiences in their working life. I’m extremely grateful for the family and Board’s confidence in me and the invaluable support received from every colleague, customer and supplier I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Cameron MacFarlane has been appointed as the new chief executive officer. MacFarlane has spent the past 23 years in fast-moving consumer goods, with much of this time spent in the alcohol industry. MacFarlane has worked with Australian and international brands including Nestle, Heinz, the Fosters Group family of brands, Bacardi and Tribe Breweries.

“I am delighted and feel privileged to be joining the exceptional team at Brown Family Wine Group,” said MacFarlane. “BFWG is a pioneering force in the industry; a business with deep history, an impressively strong brand portfolio, a talented team and an enviable reputation for innovation & culture. It is incredibly exciting to lead the business into its next growth phase. I look forward to continuing the legacy of connection and trust with our people, our valued customers and our consumers around the world.”

“We are thrilled to have someone of Cameron’s calibre and expertise join our company,” said John Pollaers (OAM), BFWG chair. “Throughout the recruitment process Cameron has shown us that he is someone who places high value on Brands, People and Performance, a true alignment to Brown Family Wine Group’s vision and values.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!