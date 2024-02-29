ADVERTISEMENT

All Brown Family Wine Group’s vineyard and winery sites are now sustainably certified

Image courtesy Brown Family Wine Group

Brown Family Wine Group (BFWG) announced yesterday that all its vineyard and winery sites are now certified with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia (SWA), following the certification of its vineyard sites at Milawa, Banksdale, and Mystic Park.

“We can confirm that all company vineyards and wineries are now certified sustainable under the Freshcare Australian Wine Industry Standard of Sustainable Practice,” said Brett McClen, head of viticulture and sustainability at BFWG.

“This certification is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey, and we are incredibly proud of it.”

BFWG’s Tasmanian vineyards, Heathcote vineyard, and two winemaking sites in Milawa and Launceston achieved SWA certification in 2023.

Ther news comes after the business was acknowledged for its sustainability efforts at the 2024 East Coast Tasmania Tourism (ECCT) Recognition Awards, where the Devil’s Corner won the Innovation and Transformation Award.

The award recognised Devil’s Corner for implementing a water treatment plant utilising dam water for the entire vineyard and cellar door site, which transformed its water management practices and eliminated the need for frequent water freight thus ensuring a sustainable water supply for vineyards and site amenities.

“During my brief tenure at Brown Family Wine Group I have been genuinely inspired by the immense commitment shown towards sustainability in both our viticulture and winemaking practices,” said Cameron MacFarlane, CEO of Brown Family Wine Group. “Moving forward we plan to further build on these achievements across the company.”

BFWG said its commitment to sustainability is reflective of a growing trend in the industry, “towards more environmentally and socially responsible practices”.

