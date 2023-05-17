ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Langhorne Creek Wine Show results

Paul Hotker, Winemaker, Bleasdale Vineyards with their trophy haul, incl. Champion Wine of Show. Photo by John Kruger

The 2023 Langhorne Creek Wine Show revealed the strength of red wines from this region, with particular highlights from the 2021 vintage.

This year, Chair of Judges Sue Bell was joined by Pablo Theodoros from Stanley Bridge Tavern as well as Riley Harrison from Harrison Wines.

“The Langhorne Creek Wine Show was well organised, and the reds showed well, especially the 2021 vintage. Great colour, perfume, and purity of fruit,” Bells said.

Langhorne Creek winery Bleasdale won the pre-eminent award, Champion Wine of Show, with their Bleasdale Vineyards 2021 Frank Potts, a very popular win amongst the gathered crowd at the awards luncheon.

The Bleasdale Vineyards 2021 Frank Potts, a Cabernet blend, also took home the Cooperages 1912 Best Blended Red Wine trophy, and Bleasdale backed this with the Project Wine Pty Ltd Best Shiraz trophy for their 2021 Generations Shiraz.

This year also saw the inaugural awarding of a Chair of Judges Award which was received by Kimbolton Wines for their Kimbolton 2022 Montepulciano, a varietal that sits very well in the Langhorne Creek stable. This wine also took home the trophy for the Hewy’s Filtration Services Best Red or White Wine made from an Alternative or Other Variety.

Kimbolton Wines continued to fill their trophy shelf by taking home the Best Cabernet Sauvignon trophy and topped it all off by winning Producer of the Year, presented to the winery with the highest total of judges’ points calculated from their three highest pointed wines from across the Sparkling, White or Rose and Red Wine classes of wine show.

Lake Breeze Wines left with the Best Malbec trophy, backed up with the Best Museum wine with the Lake Breeze 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Award for Viticulturist of the Year was awarded to Mark Cleggett, recognising his contribution to the industry and the Langhorne Creek region.

The awards ceremony on Friday 12th May saw 200 grape growers, winemakers, trade, suppliers and winery staff gathered for lunch and a regional celebration of the end of the vintage.

The show judged a record 225 entries from 32 exhibiting wineries, with 137 medals awarded. Associate judges were Merrick Watts, Brett Smith and Tyler Follett.

2023 LANGHORNE CREEK WINE SHOW TROPHY WINNERS

Best Sparkling Wine, White Wine or Rosé

No gold medals or trophy awarded

(Commendation award to Lake Breeze 2022 Rosato)

Best Blended Red Wine

Bleasdale 2021 Frank Potts

Best Cabernet Sauvignon

Kimbolton 2020 The Rifleman Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Shiraz

Bleasdale 2021 Generations Shiraz

Best Malbec

Lake Breeze 2021 Malbec

Best Red or White Wine Made from Alternative or Other Variety(s)

Kimbolton Wines 2022 Montepulciano

Best Museum or Fortified Wine

Lake Breeze Wines 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Wine from a Multi-Regional Blend

No gold medals or trophy awarded

(Commendation award to Wolf Blass 2021 Gold Label Regional Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon)

Chair of Judges Award

Presented by Sue Bell

Kimbolton 2022 Montepulciano

Champion Wine of the Show

Bleasdale 2021 Frank Potts

Producer of the Year

Kimbolton Wines

Viticulturist of the Year

Mark Cleggett

(Glenavon Nurseries)

