Pernod Ricard brings nature to centre stage

Pernod Ricard’s Responsib’ALL Day in Marlborough. Image Siyamalan

Last week, employees from Pernod Ricard came together to work towards creating greater sustainability for the 10th annual Responsib’ALL Day.

All Pernod Ricard Winemakers employees across the company’s broad portfolio attended, including 1,000 employees from Australia and New Zealand.

The theme of the day was ‘Nurtuing Terroir’ and the company partnered with Landcare in Australia and Conservation Volunteers in New Zealand to help work towards supporting that theme.

Employees in Australia and New Zealand planted approximately 19,000 trees and native species on the day across different sites in places like the Barossa Valley, Sydney, Adelaide, Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Auckland.

Christian Campanella, HR, communications and S&R director at Pernod Ricard Winemakers said the day was a big success for the company.

“Our approach to sustainability is guided by our global Good Times from a Good Place Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap, which is underpinned by targets that reach across our business and partners throughout our value chain,” Campanella said.

“We focus on four areas: Nurturing Terroir (our vineyards and environment); Circular Making (our packaging and waste); Valuing People (our people and partners); and Responsible Hosting (our customers).

“An active network of more than 80 employees across the winemaking business worldwide champion sustainability within their areas of expertise to drive change and explore the most effective way to tackle our targets and lead sustainable change in the wine industry.”

Workers took part in project across the country and planted more than 10,000 trees across Australia and New Zealand.

Teams also took part in activities like re-vegetating wildlife habitat, undertaking seed collection and restoring areas affected by the 2019 bushfires.

“It is important to note that our targets cannot be achieved alone, nor do we have all the answers at the moment, but it is critical for us to work together with our partners, growers and suppliers to sustain winemaking communities for future generations,” Campanella said.

“Responsib’ALL Day is part of our responsibility to support the communities in which we operate and it’s the key moment in the year we can raise awareness around our sustainability efforts with our teams, as well as help our employees contribute to local environments and communities directly.”

