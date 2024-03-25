Indigenous-led wines take centre stage at Uluru venue

Pauly Vandenbergh, co-owner of Munda Wines

Indigenous-led wines are the priority at a resort at Uluru, with Ayers Rock Resort welcoming Munda Wines and Mt Yengo to its wine and beverage list, joining indigenous-owned companies Jarrah Boy, Beechtree Distilling Company and Yaru Water.

Munda Wines grows its varieties on Indigenous countries including Kaurna Country (McLaren Vale), Ngadjuri and Peramangk Country (Barossa Valley), and Walgalu Country (Tumbarumba, NSW). The word ‘munda’ means land in the Wirangu and Kokatha language and is akin to terroir, with the company focussing on varieties that are ideally suited to each munda.

Mt Yengo is Indigenous-led, sourcing wines from across Australia; particularly Peramangk Country. It gives a portion of its profits to the Indigenous artists who design its wine labels and donates to NICI, the National Indigenous Culinary Institute, to assist young Indigenous chefs.

Indigenous wines now on offer at Ayers Rock Resort include the Munda Walgalu Country Chardonnay, Munda Kaurna Country Syrah, Mt Yengo Adelaide Hills Shiraz, and Mt Yengo Sparkling, Riverina.

Ayers Rock Resort is operated by Voyages Indigenous tourism Australia and located in the spiritual heart of Australia — has also expanded its biodynamic, vegan and organic wine offerings across its range of dining experiences with the likes of Dalrymple Pinot Noir, from a sustainable venture in Tasmania, and the biodynamic, organic Yangarra Shiraz from Blewitt Springs, McLaren Vale.

“From earthy Australian wines to signature cocktails infused with native ingredients, our refreshed menu advances our commitment to offering authentic cultural experiences and supporting indigenous and sustainable operators,” says Matt Cameron-Smith, CEO of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia.

“Our dedicated team has scoured the country for the best quality and freshest new flavours because we know just how important food and wine is for today’s traveller. We’re thrilled to have Munda and Mt Yengo’s quality wines onboard,” he concluded.

Pauly Vandenbergh and Damien Smith, co-owners of Munda Wines said their focus was on fine wines from selected First Nations Countries.

“We are sharing stories one glass at a time from the world’s oldest living culture. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the heart of Australia on Anangu Country at Uluru, where we are proud to share our stories with the guests of Voyages, and we thank the community for their support.”

“We are so delighted to partner with Voyages to share this captivating fusion of culture and wine,” said artist and co-owner of Mt Yengo, Wayne Quilliam.

“Our wines are not just beverages; they encapsulate the essence of our stories, traditions, and deep-rooted connection to this land”.

