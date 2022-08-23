ADVERTISEMENT

Semillion takes centre stage at 50th Hunter Valley Wine show

Trophy winners at the 50th Hunter Valley Wine Show. Image courtesy Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association

Commemorating its 50th milestone, the Hunter Valley Wine Show’s week of celebrations kicked off with wine show judging at Singleton Lone Pine Barracks and concluded with an industry celebration at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley.

The luncheon was attended by over 350 industry professionals to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the Hunter Valley wine industry.

Former Commandant of the Singleton Army Base and Freeman of the Shire of Singleton, General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove were special guests at the luncheon where Sir Peter reflected on his involvement in the Hunter Valley Wine Show and the Army’s contribution to the show since its move to the Infantry Centre in 1980.

An esteemed judging panel of highly accredited sommeliers and winemakers tasted 639 wines across three days, awarding 14 Top Gold, 44 Gold, 121 Silver and 205 Bronze medals, plus 25 Trophies. The panel was led by Samantha Connew, as Chair of Judges with Jeremy Stockman as International Judge.

Connew is a highly experienced winemaker who has been a panel chair at many regional and capital city wine shows, including recently being appointed the Chairman of Judges at the Sydney Royal Wine Show. Whilst Stockman has judged in over 40 wine shows, both in Australia and internationally in New Zealand, Spain, France, and Portugal.

Connew commented that the white varietals, especially Semillon, Chardonnay, and Verdelho, really impressed the judges this year, with the 2022 vintage a real standout.

“The Semillon Classes across the board were all a pleasure to judge with the best wines having a perfect balance of expression and power,” she said.

“The Chardonnay Classes produced some excellent wines which can easily compete with Australia’s best, while the Verdelho impressed the judges with some sensitive winemaking on display.

“The cooler weather of recent vintages seems to suit the variety and freshness in the majority of the wines. Despite the powerhouse variety of the region being Semillon, it’s great to see people investing time and money into the next cohort of white varieties such as Fiano and Vermentino.”

The Best White Wine of the Show was awarded to Tyrrell’s 2013 Belford Semillon. Tyrrell’s also took out the coveted Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance with their Vat 1 Semillon 2006, 2013, and 2021 vintages and Best Museum White for their 2006 Vat 1 Semillon.

While the white varieties were reportedly a highlight of this year’s show, the Hunter Valley reds also performed strongly with the Best Red Wine of the Show being awarded to De Iuliis Wines 2019 Limited Release Shiraz for the second year in a row.

De Iuliis Wines 2019 Limited Release Shiraz also took out the trophies for Best Shiraz and Best Mature Three-Year-Old and Older Shiraz and Best Other Red Trophy for their 2019 Shiraz Touriga.

“It’s a testament of a great winemaker in Mike De Iuliis to take out the Best Red Wine of the Show for the same wine two consecutive years running. 2019 was a great vintage and this wine displayed beautiful freshness and concentration,” Stockman said.

“Unsurprisingly, the top shiraz wines were produced from a solid vintage and are still poised, fresh and expressive with great pedigree. It is evident through the wines on display at this year’s show, that Hunter Valley winemakers and producers showcase great talent.

“With the show in its 50th year, it is amazing to see just how much Hunter Valley wine has evolved and equally, how it has remained consistent in its quality, recognising the calibre of Hunter Valley winemakers in the Australian wine industry.”

