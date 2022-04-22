Pepperjack Wines partners with the AFL

With the commencement of the 2022 season, Pepperjack has been named the Official Wine of the AFL.

The partnership with Australia’s national game provides an opportunity to showcase Pepperjack’s portfolio to AFL fans across the country.

Treasury Premium Brands Director Marketing & Category, Ben Culligan, said it was an exciting time for Pepperjack.

“As makers of Australia’s leading Shiraz, Pepperjack is proud to partner with Australia’s national game, as the Official Wine of the AFL,” he said.

“We look forward to sharing our celebrated wines with footy fans across the country during the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season and beyond.”

AFL Executive General Manager, Customer & Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said the partnership is strengthened by shared brand values.

“The AFL is thrilled to be partnering with Pepperjack as the Official Wine of the AFL. There is a natural alignment, with both the AFL and Pepperjack sharing a passion for bringing people together to celebrate the footy community and the diverse stories from within it,” said Rogers.

Alongside the AFL campaign, Pepperjack has recently launched the ‘When Character Counts’ advertising campaign digitally across the eastern seaboard.

Whilst the label leads with its signature Barossa Shiraz, Pepperjack’s portfolio has evolved over the years and now features an array of dynamic wines including Chardonnay, Sangiovese, Malbec and most recently a Grenache Rosé.

